Facts

10:13 27.01.2022

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Law enforcers have detained a soldier of the National Guard, who shot at the guard on the territory of the Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro and fled with a weapon.

"Artem Riabchuk has just been detained by police in Dnipropetrovsk region. He will bear the strictest responsibility provided for by law," Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Facebook.

He also said that a commission would be created to study the circumstances of the incident, which would establish Riabchuk's motives.

"The circumstances of Artem Riabchuk's passing through the military medical commission, his mental state at the time of issuing a permit to weapons will also be studied. After studying the conditions and circumstances that led to the tragedy, conclusions will be drawn. Including personnel," the minister said.

