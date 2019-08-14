Facts

10:35 14.08.2019

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

2 min read
The present Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not consider the approval of dismissal of Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City Administration, spokesperson of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman Vasyl Riabchuk has said.

"The issue of agreeing on the dismissal of Vitali Klitschko was discussed with members of the government. It was decided that the current composition of the government will not consider it," Riabchuk wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to make a presentation on the dismissal of Head of the Kyiv City Administration Klitschko.

In turn, Klitschko called the initiative to divide power in Kyiv and remove him from the post of head of the Kyiv City Administration contradicting the law, indicating that he intends to defend the current procedure, according to which the elected mayor of Kyiv is automatically appointed head of the city administration. He said that the separation of the posts and the introduction of "dual power" in Kyiv are unconstitutional.

On June 25, 2014, the mayor of Kyiv was appointed head of the Kyiv City Administration by decree of the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. With his other decree, Poroshenko dismissed Volodymyr Bondarenko from this post.

Tags: #groysman #cabinet_of_ministers #riabchuk #klitschko
16:15 13.08.2019
European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

18:00 06.08.2019
Cabinet expects to increase share of use of Ukrainian language in everyday life up to 75% by 2030

14:27 05.08.2019
NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

18:32 01.08.2019
Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

16:16 01.08.2019
Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

10:33 01.08.2019
Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan's statement on alleged bribery

10:40 31.07.2019
Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

15:52 30.07.2019
Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

15:13 30.07.2019
No government meeting planned this week – source

14:25 30.07.2019
Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

