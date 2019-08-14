Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

The present Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not consider the approval of dismissal of Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City Administration, spokesperson of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman Vasyl Riabchuk has said.

"The issue of agreeing on the dismissal of Vitali Klitschko was discussed with members of the government. It was decided that the current composition of the government will not consider it," Riabchuk wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

As reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to make a presentation on the dismissal of Head of the Kyiv City Administration Klitschko.

In turn, Klitschko called the initiative to divide power in Kyiv and remove him from the post of head of the Kyiv City Administration contradicting the law, indicating that he intends to defend the current procedure, according to which the elected mayor of Kyiv is automatically appointed head of the city administration. He said that the separation of the posts and the introduction of "dual power" in Kyiv are unconstitutional.

On June 25, 2014, the mayor of Kyiv was appointed head of the Kyiv City Administration by decree of the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. With his other decree, Poroshenko dismissed Volodymyr Bondarenko from this post.