Facts

13:01 29.01.2022

Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail


Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

The Kirovsky District Court of Dnipro has chosen a measure of restraint for the National Guard serviceman Artem Riabchuk, who staged a shooting on the territory of the Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant (Yuzhmash) in Dnipro on January 27, killing five and wounding as many more people.

According to the broadcast of the court session, the judge considers it appropriate to choose a preventive measure for the suspect Riabchuk in the form of detention until March 27, 2022.

"Detention in the guardhouse at Riabchuk's place of duty may interfere with the pretrial investigation and the impartial clarification of all the circumstances of the crime, therefore, the place of detention is the Dnipro Penitentiary Facility No. 4," the mesage says.

The court ruled to send Riabchuk into custody without an alternative to post a bail. He will be kept detained until March 27, 2022.

The prosecution asked the court to send the National guardsman to the guardhouse, but the court decided that the National guardsman should be sent to jail.

Tags: #dnipro #court #riabchuk
