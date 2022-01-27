Facts

17:14 27.01.2022

Investigators considering several versions of shooting at Yuzhmash

1 min read
Investigators considering several versions of shooting at Yuzhmash

The investigators are considering several versions of the shooting of serviceman Artemiy Riabchuk in the territory of the Southern Machine Building Plant in Dnipro (Yuzhmash), including hazing, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reports.

"The investigators are considering several versions of the tragedy, including possible hazing that could have caused this crime. Information about the fight that took place several months ago and the harassment of the detainee by other servicemen is already being checked by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation," adviser on communications to the State Bureau of Investigation Tetiana Sapyan said.

Tags: #sbi #riabchuk
