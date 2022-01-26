Facts

10:43 26.01.2022

Japan hands over batch of new television equipment to Suspilne

Japan hands over batch of new television equipment to Suspilne

On Tuesday, January 25, the Public Broadcaster of Ukraine (Suspilne) received a batch of new Japanese-made television equipment, which was provided by Japan as part of the implementation of a grant agreement, the press service of Suspilne has reported.

"Specialized Japanese-made equipment will make it possible to produce programs in HD quality from four different studios united in a common network – with recording, editing and broadcasting by a special control room," the broadcaster said.

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori, who participated in the handover ceremony, said he was proud of his country's participation in upgrading the equipment of the Ukrainian Public Broadcaster.

"I am extremely happy and proud of Japan's participation in the modernization of the equipment and systems of Suspilne, because based on our experience in providing unbiased and neutral news coverage to the citizens of Japan, companies such as Public Broadcaster of Ukraine, its content provided through high-quality equipment and premises is very important," the diplomat said.

