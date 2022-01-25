Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 4278 and No. 4279, which provide for amendments to the Tax and Customs Codes of Ukraine (on taxation of goods sent in international postal and express mail).

Law No. 4278 was supported by 274 MPs at the final reading at a meeting on Tuesday, 237 MPs backed bill No. 4279 at the final reading.

According to the text of the changes adopted by the Rada, the tax-free value of goods imported into Ukraine using international postal and express mail will be EUR 150, while now this amount is EUR 100.

In addition, the document determines that the base for VAT is their customs value or part of the total invoiced value of these goods, which exceeds the tax-free minimum.

The law also allowed deferring the payment of value added tax within 30 days from the date of registration in the temporary register.

Bill No. 4279 also clarifies that goods (except for excisable goods) sent to the address of one recipient-citizen in one dispatch from one sender in international mail, in one cargo of an express carrier and in international express shipments, are not subject to taxation by customs payments if their total invoice value does not exceed the equivalent of EUR 150.

This document also introduces the electronic declaration of international postal and express shipments through the submission by postal operators and express carriers of the relevant registers (temporary and additional), the definition of information entered into such registers, the establishment of the procedure and deadlines for their submission to the customs authority.