15:42 24.01.2022

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting at 17.00 to consider issues on protecting national security from internal, external threats

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convening a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on Monday, January 24, the NSDC press service said.

"Today, January 24, 2022, at 17.00, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine will be held at the President's Office of Ukraine (Kyiv, 11 Bankova Street)," the council said in a statement.

The meeting will consider measures to protect national security from internal and external threats, the current state of affairs in the economy, energy, countering coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and others.

"Approximately at 18.30, a briefing by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov will be held. Accreditation will be carried out by the press service of the President of Ukraine," the National Security and Defense Council said.

