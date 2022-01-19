Defense appeals ruling restricting Poroshenko's exit from Ukraine

The defense of fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko is appealing against the ruling of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, which imposes personal obligations on the politician with restrictions on leaving Ukraine, attorney Illia Novikov has said.

"The prosecutor's office asked for an arrest with a bail of a billion. The court refused and issued a personal obligation, including a restriction on leaving the country. We will appeal against this too. The common denominator is to isolate and silence," Novikov said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.