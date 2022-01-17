Facts

10:11 17.01.2022

Poroshenko passes through passport control

The fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, passed through the passport control at Kyiv (Zhuliany) airport on Monday.

The video stream broadcast from the airport shows how an employee of the State Border Guard Service is returning Poroshenko's passport to him after the politician demanded it.

Before that, while Poroshenko was passing through the border control upon arrival from Warsaw, the employees of the State Border Guard Service had been keeping his passport for a long time. "Now they are not letting me, as a citizen of Ukraine, to the territory of the state ... for more than 10 minutes, border guards are not allowing me to enter the territory of Ukraine without explaining any reasons under the pretext of some kind of check," Poroshenko said.

He added: "I think this is a provocation to give a start for mass protest actions." "We call on the border guards not to follow the criminal orders of the President's Office and to ensure my constitutional right ... an access to the territory of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

