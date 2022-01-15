Facts

15:13 15.01.2022

Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine next week - media

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Ukraine next week, CBC TV channel reports, citing a press statement.

Joly's office said the trip was meant to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is noted that meetings are planned between the Canadian Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

It is also expected that Joly will visit the Canadian military in Ukraine.

As it is known, 200 Canadian servicemen are in Ukraine as part of the UNIFIER military training mission, they are based in Yavoriv (Lviv region)

Tags: #visit #canadа #ukraine
