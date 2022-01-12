Facts

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Lawyers of the fifth president, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko demand that a judge of Kyiv's Pechersky district court appoint a hearing on the day of their client's return to the capital of Ukraine.

"Today we have appealed to the Pechersky court ... we demand that the judge, who is in charge of the motion submitted by the Prosecutor General, or in this case, the one who substitutes him, on the application of a preventive measure against Petro Poroshenko, to schedule a hearing for January 17, 2022," lawyer Ihor Holovan said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

