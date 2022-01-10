Facts

10:24 10.01.2022

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

Ukraine is demanding that the new German government abandon the "morally false policy of blocking" and immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said.

"Ukraine demands that the new German government abandon the morally false policy of blocking and immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against the Russian Federation. Berlin bears the same historical responsibility to Ukraine as to Israel," Melnyk wrote on his Twitter page, citing his interview with the Berliner Morgenpost ezine.

