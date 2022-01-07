NS2-related sanctions to undermine unity of USA, Europe, not to help contain Russia – US State Department

The United States opposes the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) project, but the current imposition of sanctions against the pipeline will weaken the unity of the United States and Europe and will not become a deterrent to Russia in its policy towards Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has said.

In December, Republican Senator Ted Cruz pushed the Democrats to vote on January 14 to amend the US defense budget to sanction the pipeline in exchange for no longer obstructing Senate approval of President Joe Biden's candidacy for administration.

Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 were not included in the adopted budget.

"We are committed to working with Congress on a credible, strong deterrent against Russian aggression in Ukraine. Unfortunately, this amendment is not, in our estimation, a genuine effort to counter further Russian aggression or to protect Ukraine," Price said.

He said: "Our concern is that, if passed, the legislation would only serve to undermine unity amongst our European allies at a crucial moment when we need to present a unified front in response to Russian threats against Ukraine."

"Russia would interpret any daylight in our position stemming from sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as an opportunity to exploit a fissure in the transatlantic relationship, and this administration is determined not to give them that," the diplomat said.

Price recalled that the United States and its European partners are working on a package of sanctions to be adopted if Russia "does continue with aggression against Ukraine."