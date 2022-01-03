U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

This year Ukraine will receive military boats from the U.S., in particular, of the Island and Mark VI types, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said at the Saturday Interview program for Radio Liberty.

According to her, approximately in the first half of the year, Washington will transfer the Island boat to Ukraine, which is still in the U.S.

"It will be handed over and delivered in the near future. We are cooperating very actively here... We are a little dependent on transport here, but this is definitely the first quarter of 2022," Markarova said.

The ambassador also noted that it is planned to send Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine in 2022.

The issue of quantity is still under discussion, according to the ambassador.

"It can be three or more. We are working to find both resources and everything else in order to have more," Markarova said.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. defense budget for fiscal year 2022, among other things, provides for the extension of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and the allocation of $300 million under this program.