Facts

12:00 31.12.2021

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

2 min read
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Press secretary of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin has said that Ankara is seriously concerned over the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and is ready to play a part in de-escalating the situation.

"We call on both sides to reduce the level of tension as soon as possible in order to take the necessary steps to prevent a military conflict in Donbas in eastern Ukraine. In this regard, our president told Zelensky and Putin that Turkey and he himself is ready to play its part in this process, to make a contribution," said Kalin.

According to him, "in this issue, the reduction of tension is in the interests of everyone."

"In other words, if there is a role that Turkey can play in the implementation of the policy of so-called reasonable diplomacy and an effective diplomatic process during this period, then of course, our President will gladly fulfill it," the press secretary of the Turkish leader said.

According to him, it is Turkey that can help in resolving the situation, given that "Ankara has good relations with both countries." He noted that Ankara is watching the situation with concern.

Kalin also expressed the opinion that "in a global context, it is worth talking about the confrontation between Russia and NATO, Moscow and the West."

Tags: #russia #turkey #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:29 31.12.2021
Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

11:01 31.12.2021
Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

09:19 29.12.2021
Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

16:12 28.12.2021
Volyn, Zaporizhia regions may leave 'red' zone of epidemic danger soon – Zelensky meeting

Volyn, Zaporizhia regions may leave 'red' zone of epidemic danger soon – Zelensky meeting

10:18 28.12.2021
US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

09:44 28.12.2021
Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

11:19 27.12.2021
Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

11:37 25.12.2021
Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

16:00 23.12.2021
Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

Ukraine, Hungary sign agreement on gas transportation from Jan 1, 2022 – Makogon

09:57 23.12.2021
Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

LATEST

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Putin, Biden to discuss agenda of recent virtual summit, topical aspects of security guarantee talks due in Jan in phone call on Thursday

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

Woman injured in hospital fire in Kosiv died

State TV, Radio Committee forbids import of five children's books containing Russian propaganda

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD