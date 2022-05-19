Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

All the funds that were planned for the Great Construction project for 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, were distributed for the military needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, project coordinator Yuriy Holyk has said.

"All the money that was planned for the Great Construction program for this year, with the start of the war with Russia, was distributed for the military needs of the Ministry of Defense," he said on the Rada TV channel on Wednesday.

Holyk also said that there are separate disaster recovery programs for the affected regions of Ukraine, the government has allocated about UAH 200 million from the reserve fund for Chernihiv region, UAH 200 million for Sumy region, and UAH 400 million for Kyiv region.

"It is planned to build many thousands of square meters of housing, where there will be temporary migrants until the end of the war," Holyk said.

After the war, the displaced persons will be able to return to the restored houses. Every day, experts record every act of destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The Great Construction is a government program in Ukraine initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2020, aiming to improve the transport, educational, social and sports infrastructure.