NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

As part of the investigation of the group of criminal proceedings of the so-called Great Construction, examinations are still ongoing, there are already suspects in a number of cases related to infrastructure projects, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos said.

"Great Construction is a code name for cases on infrastructure projects. We have a number of criminal proceedings. I will not name the exact number of examinations that were appointed within each of them, but the most resonant examinations continue. I think that after receiving the relevant conclusions, we will be able to talk about the persons involved in these cases and the suspects," Kryvonos said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, dedicated to the results of the work of anti-corruption agencies in the first half of 2023.

He noted: "There are already suspects in a number of proceedings that relate to the implementation of infrastructure projects during 2020-2022."

"We are waiting (for the completion of the examinations). If we have a result, we will inform the society," the director of NABU summed up.