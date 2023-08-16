Facts

13:46 16.08.2023

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

1 min read
NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

As part of the investigation of the group of criminal proceedings of the so-called Great Construction, examinations are still ongoing, there are already suspects in a number of cases related to infrastructure projects, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos said.

"Great Construction is a code name for cases on infrastructure projects. We have a number of criminal proceedings. I will not name the exact number of examinations that were appointed within each of them, but the most resonant examinations continue. I think that after receiving the relevant conclusions, we will be able to talk about the persons involved in these cases and the suspects," Kryvonos said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, dedicated to the results of the work of anti-corruption agencies in the first half of 2023.

He noted: "There are already suspects in a number of proceedings that relate to the implementation of infrastructure projects during 2020-2022."

"We are waiting (for the completion of the examinations). If we have a result, we will inform the society," the director of NABU summed up.

Tags: #nabu #great_construction

MORE ABOUT

16:25 30.05.2023
Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

17:34 26.05.2023
NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

10:20 23.05.2023
Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

09:21 16.05.2023
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

17:49 22.03.2023
NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

18:38 07.03.2023
Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

13:27 06.03.2023
Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

12:24 06.03.2023
Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

12:53 08.02.2023
SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

16:58 23.01.2023
NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

AD

HOT NEWS

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

LATEST

Russia may be preparing provocation at Kursk NPP in order to blame Ukraine – Yusov

GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

Russians inflict 100 strikes in Zaporizhia region over day – administration

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

AD
AD
AD
AD