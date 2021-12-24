Facts

14:48 24.12.2021

Ukraine should participate in consultations on Euro-Atlantic security issues – Kuleba

The main topic of NATO's conversation with Russia should be the completion of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We support the idea of the U.S., the EU, NATO talking to Russia as long as the primary topic is ending the international armed conflict, Russia's war on Ukraine. Euro-Atlantic security is at stake in Ukraine, therefore Ukraine should be part of security consultations on the matter," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

