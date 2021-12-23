Facts

Meeting of selection commission for SAPO head to continue on Dec 24

Meeting of selection commission for SAPO head to continue on Dec 24

The continuation of the meeting of the selection commission to elect the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) is scheduled for the evening of December 24, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"On December 24, 2021, a regular meeting of the commission for holding a competition for holding administrative positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will take place," the PGO said on the statement on its website.

The meeting will be held in the premises of the Training Center of Prosecutors of Ukraine, the commission will meet at 16.00 in the online mode, and the broadcast will be on the YouTube channel of the selection commission.

As reported, on December 21, the commission said NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko received 246 points for the post of the SAPO head, and prosecutor of the PGO Andriy Syniuk received 229 points for the post of deputy head of the SAPO, but the members of the commission did not vote for this three times.

