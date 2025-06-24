Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:51 24.06.2025

Kyivstar telecom operator launches in-house cloud service for Ukrainian businesses

Ukraine's largest telecom operator Kyivstar has launched its own cloud service – Kyivstar Cloud – for Ukrainian business clients.

"The service is available to small, medium, and large enterprises as well as public sector organizations," the company stated in a press release on Tuesday.

According to Illia Polischuk, Kyivstar's Director of New Business Development, the company sees strong demand for affordable business solutions and believes the new platform will help clients optimize IT infrastructure costs while enabling rapid and secure business scaling.

The release highlights that Kyivstar Cloud is easily scalable, competitively priced, and traffic is not metered thanks to local hosting. It supports hybrid and multi-cloud models and can integrate with public and private cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

Kyivstar Cloud allows users to independently create and manage servers, virtual machines, remote access environments, host CRM and ERP systems, store corporate data, deploy or test software, and more.

The service is built on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) servers using an edge-to-cloud architecture.

"In the future, Kyivstar Cloud could evolve beyond a business service into a component of national-scale digital infrastructure – supporting e-governance, medical systems, educational platforms, and more," the company added.

As of March 2025, Kyivstar served approximately 22.7 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million home internet customers. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. It has committed to investing $1 billion in new telecom technologies between 2023 and 2027.

Kyivstar is owned by VEON Group, a multinational telecom operator listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in New York.

Tags: #cloud_service #kyivstar

