14:42 21.12.2021

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that at the beginning of 2022, a NATO cybersecurity exercise will be held in Kyiv for the first time.

"We expect that an international NATO exercise on cybersecurity will be held in early 2022. They will be held in Ukraine, directly in Kyiv... I am proud that for the first time Ukraine will become a country that will host all the countries of the Alliance, all teams," Stefanishyna said on online briefing titled "EU and NATO Annual Results" on Tuesday.

