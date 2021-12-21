Ukraine wants to get clear perspective from NATO in 2022 – Zelensky

Ukraine expects to receive a clear time horizon from NATO as early as in 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We strive to unblock the peace process in Donbas as soon as possible, return Crimea, achieve membership in the European Union in the coming years and get a very clear time horizon from NATO. Very specific. And we want to get it in 2022," Zelensky said, speaking at the annual conference of ambassadors of Ukraine titled "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a strong state."