Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of France Emmanuel Macron in Brussels.

"Discussed the issue of Ukraine-France cooperation with Emmanuel Macron. I hope that France's presidency of the European Council will pay special attention to Ukraine's security and countering hybrid aggression of Russia in Europe," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Zelensky also released a photo of the bilateral meeting with Macron.

Separately, the sides discussed the further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, including the course of joining NATO, the Ukrainian President's Office press service said.

"The leaders coordinated their positions on the implementation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The head of state said that Ukraine's course towards NATO membership remains unchanged, and support for this course in Ukrainian society continues to grow," the President's Office said.

The presidents also discussed the implementation of intergovernmental agreements on joint economic projects, which were reached with the support of the heads of the two states.