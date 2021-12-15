Facts

18:18 15.12.2021

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

1 min read
Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of France Emmanuel Macron in Brussels.

"Discussed the issue of Ukraine-France cooperation with Emmanuel Macron. I hope that France's presidency of the European Council will pay special attention to Ukraine's security and countering hybrid aggression of Russia in Europe," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Zelensky also released a photo of the bilateral meeting with Macron.

Separately, the sides discussed the further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, including the course of joining NATO, the Ukrainian President's Office press service said.

"The leaders coordinated their positions on the implementation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The head of state said that Ukraine's course towards NATO membership remains unchanged, and support for this course in Ukrainian society continues to grow," the President's Office said.

The presidents also discussed the implementation of intergovernmental agreements on joint economic projects, which were reached with the support of the heads of the two states.

Tags: #zelensky #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:56 15.12.2021
Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

10:14 15.12.2021
Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

14:43 14.12.2021
Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

12:32 14.12.2021
Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

11:40 14.12.2021
Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

11:26 11.12.2021
Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

LATEST

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD