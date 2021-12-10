Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with President of France Emmanuel Macron the issues of the Trilateral Contract Group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine (TCG), unblocking the Normandy format, energy security and diversification of energy supply.

"Talked to Emmanuel Macron about unlocking the Normandy format and the TCG work. Agreed on joint next steps. Discussed threats to Ukraine's energy security & diversification of energy sources. Grateful to the President of France for a positive assessment of the ongoing reforms," Zelensky wrote on Twitter Friday.

According to the presidential website, during the conversation Zelensky noted Ukraine's readiness to continue active work within the Normandy Four, and Macron outlined Ukraine's balanced position amid Russian military escalation and expressed support for important initiatives of Ukraine in the TCG to return to a full-fledged ceasefire, the release of illegally detained persons and the opening of an entry-exit checkpoint.

During the discussion of European energy security, Zelensky said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project poses a particular threat to the energy security of European states. Both presidents stressed the importance of diversifying energy supplies to Europe, in particular, through liquefied natural gas, the office said.

Macron commended Zelensky's efforts to perform reforms in Ukraine and confirmed the readiness of the French side to contribute in every possible way to these efforts.

The leaders of Ukraine and France agreed to continue discussing these issues during a meeting at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on December 15, 2021.