Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

On Thursday, December 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the inaugural session of the online Summit for Democracy and thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in defending freedom and equality.

"Democracy is not a given, it must be fought for. Took part in the inaugural session of the online Summit for Democracy. Grateful to Joe Biden for his leadership in defending freedom and equality," Zelensky wrote on Twitter Thursday.