Facts

17:22 09.12.2021

Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

1 min read
Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

On Thursday, December 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the inaugural session of the online Summit for Democracy and thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership in defending freedom and equality.

"Democracy is not a given, it must be fought for. Took part in the inaugural session of the online Summit for Democracy. Grateful to Joe Biden for his leadership in defending freedom and equality," Zelensky wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

16:34 08.12.2021
Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

16:48 06.12.2021
Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

12:59 04.12.2021
Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

18:52 02.12.2021
Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

12:36 01.12.2021
Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

16:52 27.11.2021
Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

LATEST

Ukraine receives EUR 50 mln loan from EIB for COVID-19 vaccination

Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people calls for increased pressure on Russia due to human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas

Most Ukrainians consider Russia hostile country; Canada, Lithuania, Poland named as main allies - poll

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD