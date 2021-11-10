Ukrainians can be administered vaccine against COVID-19 at almost 1,200 medical facilities

It is possible to vaccinate against COVID-19 free of charge in 1,174 medical institutions that have an appropriate contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko has said.

"One can get vaccinated at vaccination points or mass vaccination centers. These centers are staffed by medical workers who have signed appropriate agreements with the National Health Service of Ukraine. Now there are 1,174 such medical institutions, of which 65 are private and 14 are sole proprietors," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Liashko recalled that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the National Health Service of Ukraine paid medical institutions UAH 397 million for vaccinations. The leaders in payment for vaccination are Kyiv (health care institutions received more than UAH 62 million for vaccination alone) and Dnipropetrovsk region (over UAH 37 million).

In addition, the minister said that currently more than 78% of Ukrainians or more than 32 million citizens have signed declarations with doctors who provide primary health care.

Over the past three months, 1 million Ukrainians have signed declarations with doctors.

Most of the patients with declarations are in Kyiv region - more than 95%. In Khmelnytsky region, there is more than 91%, in Lviv region more than 90%.