Zelensky submits bill on multiple citizenship to parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians living in the European Union and the U.S.

The card of the bill On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine On Citizenship of Ukraine on the grounds and procedure for acquiring and terminating Ukrainian citizenship No. 6368 appeared on the website of the parliament.

The bill is defined by the President as urgent.

The text of the bill has not yet been made public.

As reported, Zelensky, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada with the annual Address on the internal and external situation of the country, said that he plans to introduce a bill allowing members of the Ukrainian diaspora in the U.S., Canada and the EU to simultaneously have citizenship of Ukraine and the country of residence.