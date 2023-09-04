Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky appears as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus, and not a citizen of Ukraine, in the materials of the proceedings in which he was charged with suspicion under Articles 190 (fraud) and 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on September 2.

This was announced on his Facebook page on Sunday by the adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, journalist Serhiy Leschenko, who published scanned copies of the relevant materials to confirm his words.

"This destroys the popular false narrative that Kolomoisky was not deprived of Ukrainian citizenship and allegedly will not be extradited to the United States," he wrote.

Leschenko also said that Ukraine had not received requests for the extradition of Kolomoisky to the United States. "If received, this request will be fulfilled in accordance with the Treaty between Ukraine and the United States of America on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. There are no restrictions in the form of Kolomoisky's citizenship for this," he wrote.