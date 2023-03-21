Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine provided for passing exams on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine and the level of knowledge of the state language as a condition for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 7606 was generally supported by 281 MPs at the plenary session on Tuesday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The bill stipulates the conditions for the admission of foreigners or stateless people to the citizenship of Ukraine are knowledge of the fundamentals of the Constitution and history of Ukraine, as well as knowledge of the state language and mandatory passing of exams in these subjects.

According to the proposed innovation in the legislation, a foreigner or stateless person who wishes to obtain Ukrainian citizenship submits a written application that, in the event of acquiring citizenship, he undertakes to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of the country, on the level of knowledge of the state language and within two years to provide documents on passing such exams.

At the same time, the bill proposes to introduce special conditions for acquiring citizenship for persons who have outstanding services to Ukraine, who are of state interest to Ukraine, who are serving under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including those presented a state award, or who have received a temporary residence permit. Such persons will be required, within two years from the date of admission to the citizenship of Ukraine, to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine, and on the level of proficiency in the state language.

The bill stipulates that failure to fulfil the obligation to pass exams is the basis for the loss of citizenship.