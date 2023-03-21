Facts

14:48 21.03.2023

Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

2 min read
Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine provided for passing exams on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine and the level of knowledge of the state language as a condition for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 7606 was generally supported by 281 MPs at the plenary session on Tuesday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The bill stipulates the conditions for the admission of foreigners or stateless people to the citizenship of Ukraine are knowledge of the fundamentals of the Constitution and history of Ukraine, as well as knowledge of the state language and mandatory passing of exams in these subjects.

According to the proposed innovation in the legislation, a foreigner or stateless person who wishes to obtain Ukrainian citizenship submits a written application that, in the event of acquiring citizenship, he undertakes to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of the country, on the level of knowledge of the state language and within two years to provide documents on passing such exams.

At the same time, the bill proposes to introduce special conditions for acquiring citizenship for persons who have outstanding services to Ukraine, who are of state interest to Ukraine, who are serving under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including those presented a state award, or who have received a temporary residence permit. Such persons will be required, within two years from the date of admission to the citizenship of Ukraine, to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine, and on the level of proficiency in the state language.

The bill stipulates that failure to fulfil the obligation to pass exams is the basis for the loss of citizenship.

Tags: #ukraine #citizenship #rada

MORE ABOUT

18:47 21.03.2023
Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

14:00 21.03.2023
Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

13:22 21.03.2023
Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

13:01 21.03.2023
Estonian FM takes part in Rada session – MP Honcharenko

Estonian FM takes part in Rada session – MP Honcharenko

20:38 20.03.2023
Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

Ukraine and UK sign agreement on digital trade

20:18 20.03.2023
USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

USA to supply Ukraine with $350 mln in military aid, incl ammunition for HIMARS

20:04 20.03.2023
USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

USA intends to provide military assistance to Ukraine for another $350 mln – media

19:19 17.03.2023
Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

13:52 17.03.2023
Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

Ukraine plans to build 20 SMRs instead of TPP power units – Minister of Energy

10:50 17.03.2023
Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

Ukraine, together with Westinghouse, aim to oust Russia from nuclear fuel market in Europe - energy minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Enemy assault groups trying to move from outskirts to center of Bakhmut; Ukrainian soldiers do not allow them to move forward – Syrsky

Japanese PM to visit Ukraine, Poland on March 21-22 – MFA

As result of explosion in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian Kalibr-NK missiles destroyed – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

New Minister for Strategic Industries names production of ammunition, flagship weapons, joint ventures, UAVs as priorities

Mavka. Forest Song becomes highest-grossing Ukrainian cartoon since independence – Film Agency

There are no Russian Caliber carriers on duty in Black Sea for second day in a row –AFU Navy

Japanese PM in Bucha visits facilities that being restored, repaired by Japanese funds

Transformation of Ukroboronprom into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry starts – PM

About half of convicts recruited by Wagner PMC killed or injured – British intelligence

Japanese PM visits Bucha – NHK

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD