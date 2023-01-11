Facts

10:45 11.01.2023

Zelensky terminates citizenship of Medvedchuk, Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin

Zelensky terminates citizenship of Medvedchuk, Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to terminate the citizenship of Andriy Derkach, Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak and Renat Kuzmin.

"Based on the materials that were prepared by the SBU and the State Migration Service and in accordance with the Constitution, I decided to terminate the citizenship of four persons - Andiy Leonidovych Derkach, Viktor Volodymyrovych Medvedchuk, Taras Romanovych Kozak, Renat Ravilievych Kuzmin," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

Medvedchuk is the former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party and a businessman. Earlier, Medvedchuk was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 1 of Article 258-3 (assistance to a terrorist organization) and Part 1 of Article 438 (looting of national values) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In April 2022, he was arrested, and in September he was exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers who were in Russian captivity.

Derkach is a pro-Russian MP. In August 2021, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed personal sanctions against MP Derkach (not a member of any parliamentary faction) and a number of individuals against whom sanctions were imposed by the United States. According to the SBU, he was the head of the intelligence network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU), which was supposed to assist the Russian Federation in the seizure of Ukraine.

Kozak is a pro-Russian media tycoon, a member of the former Opposition Platform - For Life faction. Since January 20, 2022, it has been under US Treasury sanctions.

Kuzmin is MP. According to the State Bureau of Investigations, as part of the pretrial investigation, it was established that Kuzmin, on the eve and after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, placed propaganda materials in the media to the detriment of Ukraine. On October 5, 2022, he was notified of suspicion of high treason.

