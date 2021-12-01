In case of Russian aggression against Ukraine, USA to be ready to take economic measures that it previously preferred not to introduce – Blinken

The United States will be ready to take economic restrictive measures against Russia, which it refused to introduce in the past, Head of the State Department Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

At a press conference in Riga, he said the United States made it clear that if Russia, in the case of Ukraine, continues along the path of confrontation, its reaction will be decisive. In particular, the United States officials will talk about strong economic measures, which they refused in the past.

Speaking about the situation on the border of Russia with Ukraine, Blinken said the United States must be ready for any development of events. At the same time, he said that it would be better if Moscow and Kyiv settle their differences using the Minsk agreements.