15:39 24.11.2021

Crimean Prosecutor's Office initiates proceedings on massive illegal detention of Crimean Tatars in Simferopol on Nov 23

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has initiated criminal proceedings on the facts of illegal imprisonment of Crimean Tatars on the territory of the occupied peninsula, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO )said.

"According to the investigation, on November 23, 2021, near the temporary detention facility in Simferopol, 'occupational law enforcement officers' groundlessly detained citizens of Ukraine, including a child, women and journalists who came to meet lawyer Edem Semedlyaev," the PGO said.

The detainees were taken to three police stations in Simferopol. After holding the night, some of the citizens were released, having drawn up protocols on them about alleged administrative offenses.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment or kidnapping) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It is noted that this is the sixth mass detention of Crimean Tatars from September 2021.

 

Tags: #crimea #crimean_tatars
Russian security forces in Crimea detain more than 30 activists who came to meet Semedlyaev's lawyer released from pretrial detention center

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Russian-occupation administration in Crimea accuses Mejlis dpty head of smuggling explosive device – Dzhaparova

Kyiv protests in connection with Putin's next visit to temporarily occupied Crimea not coordinated with Ukraine

'Scythian gold' to be returned to Ukraine, this is Ukraine's long-awaited victory in Amsterdam's court – Zelensky

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Ukrainian MFA instructs embassy to find out why Apple portrays Crimea as part of Russia

Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

