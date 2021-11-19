Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 22,304 recoveries and 725 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"More than 22 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ukraine to date. Over the past day, November 18, Ukraine has registered 20,050 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,555 children and 331 medical workers), while 294,320 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 102,857 who have received their first shot and 191,463 who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 3,637 persons have been hospitalized, 725 have died, and 22,304 have recovered," the press service said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,304,058 cases of COVID-19, including 2,726,521 recoveries and 80,231 deaths.

As of this date, 12,657,192 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 12,657,190 who have received their first shot, and 9,448,782 who have been fully vaccinated. A total of 22,105,972 vaccine shots have been administered to date.