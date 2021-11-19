Facts

09:48 19.11.2021

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 22,304 recoveries and 725 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"More than 22 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ukraine to date. Over the past day, November 18, Ukraine has registered 20,050 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,555 children and 331 medical workers), while 294,320 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 102,857 who have received their first shot and 191,463 who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 3,637 persons have been hospitalized, 725 have died, and 22,304 have recovered," the press service said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,304,058 cases of COVID-19, including 2,726,521 recoveries and 80,231 deaths.

As of this date, 12,657,192 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 12,657,190 who have received their first shot, and 9,448,782 who have been fully vaccinated. A total of 22,105,972 vaccine shots have been administered to date.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 19.11.2021
J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

12:40 19.11.2021
Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

17:47 18.11.2021
Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

09:44 18.11.2021
Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

16:57 16.11.2021
All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

14:42 16.11.2021
UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

11:05 16.11.2021
Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

09:51 16.11.2021
UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

LATEST

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

Putin accuses West of using migration crisis to pressure Minsk

Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD