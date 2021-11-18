State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

Head of the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine Dmytro Sennychenko announced his resignation of his own free will.

"Resignation is my personal desire and my plans," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Sennychenko said that he originally planned to work in this position for about two years. According to him, he managed to achieve the main tasks set, namely to ensure the stability of the processes in the fund, to create a team, to digitalize the processes and to consolidate the improvements in laws and regulations.

The SPF head said the decision to resign was not connected with the auction for the sale of Bilshovyk.

Sennychenko said that after submitting the application, he had already had a meeting with the president and prime minister. According to him, his application has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

The SPF head said that after his resignation he intends to rest for at least two months.