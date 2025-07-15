PM Shmyhal resigns

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Denys Shmyhal has written a letter of resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

"I thank our defenders who hold the front and protect Ukraine. I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust! I thank the entire team for their tireless work for our state!" Shmyhal wrote on Telegram, attaching a photo of the statement to the Verkhovna Rada, which he asks to accept his resignation from the post of Prime Minister.