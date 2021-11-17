Facts

14:17 17.11.2021

Danilov urges to develop clear and transparent mechanism for providing Ukrainian military with housing

1 min read
Danilov urges to develop clear and transparent mechanism for providing Ukrainian military with housing

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has held a meeting on providing housing for military personnel, during which he stated the need to make relevant proposals to the budget for 2022 and develop a clear and transparent mechanism for providing military housing, the press service of the NSDC said on Wednesday.

"In this context, the Ministry for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine has been instructed to conduct an examination of proposals, capacities and workload of house-building companies," the message says.

It notes that Danilov also called for an analysis of the list of existing facilities of unfinished construction under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #military #housing
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:59 19.10.2021
Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

Russia holds another major military exercise in Crimea

14:24 14.09.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine is learning to become agile military state like Israel

Kuleba: Ukraine is learning to become agile military state like Israel

13:30 01.09.2021
Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

09:41 01.09.2021
U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

12:41 21.08.2021
Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

09:49 27.07.2021
Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

15:12 14.07.2021
Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

09:09 10.07.2021
Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

18:41 07.07.2021
Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

16:12 01.05.2021
Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Plan for detention of 'Wagner PMC' approved by Ukraine's political officials – BellingCat report

About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

Russia-occupation forces again shelling Nevelske village in Donbas, damage seven houses, destroy two of them

Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

LATEST

Plan for detention of 'Wagner PMC' approved by Ukraine's political officials – BellingCat report

Servant of People intends to prevent increase in prices for public transport in Kyiv

EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

If Saakashvili ends hunger strike, he will need food in small doses in prison hospital, not treatment in clinic

About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

Russia-occupation forces again shelling Nevelske village in Donbas, damage seven houses, destroy two of them

Kyiv resumes full-time education in schools from Nov 22

Some 36% of Ukrainians not ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – opinion poll

Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD