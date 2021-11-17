Danilov urges to develop clear and transparent mechanism for providing Ukrainian military with housing

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has held a meeting on providing housing for military personnel, during which he stated the need to make relevant proposals to the budget for 2022 and develop a clear and transparent mechanism for providing military housing, the press service of the NSDC said on Wednesday.

"In this context, the Ministry for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine has been instructed to conduct an examination of proposals, capacities and workload of house-building companies," the message says.

It notes that Danilov also called for an analysis of the list of existing facilities of unfinished construction under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.