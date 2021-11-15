Facts

12:40 15.11.2021

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

1 min read
Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Submission process of amendments to the law on oligarchs will not be easy, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"Let's get the conclusions [of the Venice Commission]. Let's see what is worth listening to, what is not. Of course, the Venice Commission is a respected body, everything is correct there. But here's the problem: we have been coming through the first oligarchs struggle for six months in a very dramatic way - with the removal of the speaker. And I am not sure that making changes to the law on oligarchs will be a simple story. Some remarks to the law may be minor, but it will take six months again: amendments, blocking the rostrum, special procedures ... The question is: to what extent should one plunge into such a process, spending parliamentary resources on this?" he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #law #oligarchs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:53 09.11.2021
Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

19:04 08.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

18:41 05.11.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

15:56 05.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

11:21 05.11.2021
Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

08:58 23.10.2021
Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

16:45 30.09.2021
EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

EU can independently compile list of unwanted Ukrainian oligarchs, deny them entry - EU auditor

14:45 24.09.2021
European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

15:01 22.09.2021
Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

Rada adopts law on fight against anti-Semitism

10:34 16.09.2021
Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 23,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 25,415 recovered, 695 died

LATEST

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Migration crisis in Belarus intended to divert attention from Russia's actions near Ukraine – Blinken

Lukashenko denies creating migrant crisis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD