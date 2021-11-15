Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Submission process of amendments to the law on oligarchs will not be easy, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"Let's get the conclusions [of the Venice Commission]. Let's see what is worth listening to, what is not. Of course, the Venice Commission is a respected body, everything is correct there. But here's the problem: we have been coming through the first oligarchs struggle for six months in a very dramatic way - with the removal of the speaker. And I am not sure that making changes to the law on oligarchs will be a simple story. Some remarks to the law may be minor, but it will take six months again: amendments, blocking the rostrum, special procedures ... The question is: to what extent should one plunge into such a process, spending parliamentary resources on this?" he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.