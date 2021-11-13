Facts

Zelensky congratulates Dzhemilev on 78th birthday: we are lucky to live in same era with this great man

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev on his 78th birthday, calling him an example of unshakable faith and tireless struggle for the restoration of the rights of Crimean Tatars.

"Today, national leader of the Crimean Tatars, First Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev is celebrating his 78th birthday. We are all very lucky to live in the same era with this great man, whose name is given to streets and parks in Turkish cities! After all, Mustafa is an example of unbreakable faith, fortitude and tireless struggle for the restoration of the rights of the Crimean Tatar people," Zelensky said in his Telegram channel.

The president said that Dzhemilev was subjected to repression and persecution by the Soviet government, but he did not stop fighting until the Crimean Tatars received the right to return to their native land.

"Today, when Crimea was occupied by Russia, when the Crimean Tatar people again cannot feel free and safe on their land, when Crimeans are again intimidated, persecuted, kidnapped and groundlessly thrown behind bars, Mustafa Dzhemilev, as a real leader, inspires his people, gives him strength and strengthens the belief that this time the enemy will be overcome, and we will return our Crimea," the head of state said.

Thus, Zelensky expressed confidence that "together we will definitely win, and we will celebrate one of the next birthdays of Mustafa Agha in our Crimea with a cup of aromatic coffee under the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags."

"I believe this will definitely happen. And today I congratulate the esteemed Mustafa Dzhemilev on his birthday, I wish you good health, inspiration, family prosperity and victory!" Zelensky said.

