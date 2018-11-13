Poroshenko congratulates Mustafa Dzhemilev on 75th birthday

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has congratulated the leader of the Crimean Tatar movement, Ukrainian MP Mustafa Dzhemilev on his 75th birthday anniversary, citing his strong spirit and steel character and wishing him strong health, inspiration, and longevity.

"Today an unordinary man, the leader of not only Crimean Tatars but also an indisputable authority for all the Ukrainians, Mustafa Dzhemilev, is celebrating his 75th birthday. His strong spirit and steel character had not been broken by years of persecution, pressures, prison terms for "the dissemination of anti-Soviet views," the Ukrainian head of state wrote in a post on Facebook on November 13.

Poroshenko said that Dzhemilev continues to fight for the return of the occupied Crimea to Ukraine and for the release of all the hostages of the Kremlin so that they could return home, to the Ukrainian Crimea.

"My sincerest wishes of strong health, inspiration, and longevity. Happy anniversary, Mustafa-agha," the post reads.

Dzhemilev is a Soviet human rights activist and dissident, Ukrainian political activist, and one of the leaders of the Crimean Tatar national movement. Born in Crimea in November 1943, he was deported along with his parents to the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic. He received several terms in prison for his "anti-Soviet activities" and had to spend a total of 15 years in prisons and exile. He served as the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People from 1991 to 2013. He has been a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada since 1998.