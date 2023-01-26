Facts

09:32 26.01.2023

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked for the congratulations on his birthday.

"I want to thank you for the very touching words of support and greetings that I heard and saw from many very different people. From the servicemen. From leaders and ordinary people. From all Ukrainians and foreigners. From colleagues now and colleagues before. Thank you all," he said in a video statement on Wednesday.

"We have one wish, I think, really. Joint wish. This is victory. We will do it. We do everything for the victory of Ukraine. And she will. I know," he said.

On January 25, Zelensky turned 45 years old.

Tags: #zelensky #birthday

