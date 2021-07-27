Facts

12:02 27.07.2021

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

U.S. Secretary of Transporation Pete Buttigieg will represent the United States at the Crimean Platform summit to be held in Kyiv on August 23, said deputy of the Verkhovna Rada (European Solidarity) and leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev.

"The United States is sending [to Ukraine] the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, he is a rather influential figure in the U.S. administration, this is Pete Buttigieg," Dzhemilev said in an interview with Suspilne, published on Monday.

He added that earlier in diplomatic circles they did not rule out the visit of U.S. President Joseph Biden to Ukraine, but the head of the White House would not arrive yet. "I met with Kurt Volker, and he said that for a number of reasons Biden would not come. And besides, Biden has a specific relationship with Ukraine because of Trump election campaign, so because of this, most likely, he will not come. Even if he really wants to, his entourage will try to dissuade him," Dzhemilev added.

Tags: #usa #crimea #dzhemilev
