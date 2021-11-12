Facts

17:23 12.11.2021

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

1 min read
A total of 2,100 active service Russian troops are permanently present on the territories of Donbas uncontrolled by Kyiv, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

"Active service Russian generals and officers are in the key command positions," he said on Facebook on Friday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Zaluzhnyi are in the Joint Force Operation area in the eastern part of the country on a working visit.

Zaluzhnyi called the security situation in Donbas "difficult, but fully controlled by the Joint Force." "The enemy strengthened the front units with tank groups and is actively using drones and snipers," he said.

A total of 2,287 attacks on Ukrainian positions have been registered since the start of the year, and the enemy violated the ceasefire 78 times in November, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

