Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 25,063 new cases of COVID-19, 11,817 recoveries, and 793 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, November 5, there were 25,063 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,541children and 398 medical workers. Coronavirus vaccines were administered to 278,917 people, including 183,294 who received their first shot and 95,623 who completed their vaccination," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,058,014 coronavirus infections, including 2,504,236 recoveries and 71,635 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 11,269,341 people have been inoculated. Of them, 11,269,339 have received their first shot of a vaccine, and 7,858,507 are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine. A total of 19,127,846 shots have been administered.