Lockdown in Kyiv to be in effect for unvaccinated people – Klitschko

Introduced from November 1, the lockdown in Kyiv will be valid for the unvaccinated, mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko has said.

"From November 1, the Ukrainian capital is included in the 'red zone' [...] We are counting on clear interaction with the police. To monitor compliance with the key rules: both for travel in transport and for visiting various establishments. I want to emphasize once again that today the lockdown in Kyiv will be valid for those people who are not vaccinated," the press service of Klitschko quotes his words, said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program with Savik Shuster on the Ukraine TV channel on Friday.

According to him, there is very disappointing statistics in Kyiv – 40-50 people died every day over the past week. Statistics will be released on Saturday that 54 people have died over the past day. "The situation is very difficult. And we are doing everything possible to help doctors from the capital's budget, motivating them. We buy oxygen. As of today, we have no problems with provision to hospitals," Klitschko said.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian capital today is the leader in vaccination among other Ukrainian cities and regions. In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the Ukrainian capital, about 2.200 million vaccinations have been carried out.