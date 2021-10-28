Facts

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of this day, on October 28, Russian mercenaries in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas have violated the ceasefire seven times, four of which with the usage of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the JFO headquarters reported on Facebook.

"As a result of hostile actions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded. The soldiers received medical assistance, they were evacuated to a medical institution. The state of health of both is of moderate condition," the message says.

In the vicinity of Luhanske, the mercenaries fired from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, in the direction of Krymske they opened fire twice from 82 mm mortars. Also, 82 mm mortars fired at JFO positions near Krasnohorivka.

In Novozvanivka area, Russian mercenaries used 120 mm mortars. Small arms were fired towards Troyitske.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an enemy drone, probably Orlan-10, was seen flying over the contact line.

JFO units returned fire and forced the enemy to stop shelling without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

