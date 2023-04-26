Facts

18:56 26.04.2023

Journalist of La Repubblica Italian edition wounded near Kherson – Italian MFA

1 min read

Corrado Zunino, a journalist from the Italian edition of La Repubblica, was wounded near Kherson as a result of shelling, he is under the supervision of the Italian embassy in Kyiv, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"La Repubblica journalist Corrado Zunino, who was wounded in the shoulder during a drone attack near Kherson, is feeling well and is under surveillance by our embassy in Kyiv. I am with Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba, who assured the full cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities," the minister said on Twitter.

Tajani also briefed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the incident.

In turn, La Repubblica said that after the attack, Zunino was treated and hospitalized in Kherson Civil Hospital with a shoulder wound.

Earlier on Wednesday, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that a representative of the foreign press was injured during the shelling of the Antonivsky Bridge by Russian troops.

Tags: #journalist #wounded

