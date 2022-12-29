Facts

10:36 29.12.2022

Three people wounded as result of missile attacks in Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read

As a result of Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, three people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Currently, there are three victims in Kyiv. Including a 14-year-old girl. All were hospitalized," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko reported two people who were injured in Darnytsky district of Kyiv as a result of the launch of missiles by Russian invaders. Later, information appeared that both people were injured as a result of falling into a private residential building in Osokorky.

Tags: #kyiv #wounded

