Facts

12:21 06.05.2023

Preliminarily five people wounded in night air attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region

1 min read
Preliminarily five people wounded in night air attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region

The Russian occupation forces launched an air strike against Sumy region on Saturday night, preliminarily five people were wounded in Hlukhiv, 44 private households and an educational institution were damaged, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"At around 22:13 on May 5, an air strike was made on Hlukhiv by two guided bombs fired from Su-35 aircraft. As a result of the attack, 44 private households and an educational institution were damaged. According to preliminary information, five people were wounded," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

The Pivnich Command also said that the information is yet to be updated.

Tags: #sumy_region #wounded

MORE ABOUT

18:56 26.04.2023
Journalist of La Repubblica Italian edition wounded near Kherson – Italian MFA

Journalist of La Repubblica Italian edition wounded near Kherson – Italian MFA

17:57 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

14:59 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

13:51 13.03.2023
In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

19:12 27.01.2023
Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

13:05 21.01.2023
Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

18:23 31.12.2022
Japanese journalist wounded in Pechersky district in Kyiv as a result of missile attack

Japanese journalist wounded in Pechersky district in Kyiv as a result of missile attack

10:36 29.12.2022
Three people wounded as result of missile attacks in Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people wounded as result of missile attacks in Kyiv – Klitschko

18:12 26.12.2022
Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

14:28 30.11.2022
As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

LATEST

Victory Day celebration in Russia likely to be on smaller scale due to security concerns, potential protests against war in Ukraine – British intelligence

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors in Kyiv

Stefanishyna discusses with delegation of Venice Commission implementation of EC’s recommendations on selection of CC’s judges, anti-oligarchic legislation

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Over UAH 1.4 bln raised to health sector through United24 over year – Health Ministry

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD