Preliminarily five people wounded in night air attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region

The Russian occupation forces launched an air strike against Sumy region on Saturday night, preliminarily five people were wounded in Hlukhiv, 44 private households and an educational institution were damaged, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"At around 22:13 on May 5, an air strike was made on Hlukhiv by two guided bombs fired from Su-35 aircraft. As a result of the attack, 44 private households and an educational institution were damaged. According to preliminary information, five people were wounded," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

The Pivnich Command also said that the information is yet to be updated.