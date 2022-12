Japanese journalist wounded in Pechersky district in Kyiv as a result of missile attack

A journalist from Japan was injured in Pechersky district of Kyiv as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv by Russian invaders on Saturday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"A journalist from Japan was wounded in Pechersky district during the attack on Kyiv. He was hospitalized," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.