In Kyiv, 66% of beds with oxygen supply are occupied - mayor

Kyiv may face a shortage of hospital beds equipped with oxygen supply due to the rapid increase in the number of hospitalizations infected with COVID-19, mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"In total, almost 6,000 beds have been prepared in the capital's hospitals for patients with coronavirus, and we continue to prepare additional beds. Almost 66% of beds with equipped oxygen supply, are occupied today (which is 95% of the total number). And with such a rate of spread of the virus, places with oxygen will soon may be not enough," Klitschko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, more than 560 people infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Kyiv per day, the vast majority of whom are in serious condition, and the number of those in need of hospitalization continues to grow.

The mayor said that many doctors are in favor of introducing a lockdown in Kyiv due to the current situation.

"According to the specialists of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 4, one of the pivotal ones for the treatment of patients with coronavirus, 97% of those hospitalized in this institution are not vaccinated. More than 40 ambulances are received at the hospital every day, and many doctors, working in ambulance teams, talk about the need to introduce a lockdown. Because of so many patients, doctors are already working on the brink of their capabilities," Klitschko wrote.